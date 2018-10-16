Azerbaijan detains about 170 illegal migrants

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service has detained 169 illegal migrants, the service said in a message Oct. 16.

Among the detainees, eight citizens of Pakistan, one citizen of India and one citizen of Iraq were detained during joint activities with Azerbaijan’s State Security Service, and four citizens of Pakistan were detained during joint activities with Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, Trend reports.

It was established that 11 people violated the stated purpose of coming to Azerbaijan, and the remaining 158 people illegally resided in the country. Decisions were made regarding 150 people, and the appropriate measures are being taken in respect of the others to expel them from Azerbaijan.

News.Az

