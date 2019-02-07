Azerbaijan detains foreigners for state border violation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's State Border Service continues operational and search activities and measures to protect the state border, Trend reports with reference to the state border service.

As a result of the measures taken, two citizens of Sri Lanka, one citizen of Uzbekistan, one citizen of Azerbaijan, as well as participants of crimes related to the violation of the state border - one citizen of Sri Lanka and three citizens of Azerbaijan were detained.

On January 15, the citizens of Sri Lanka, who were preparing to fly from Baku to London, were detained because their UK visas were fake. As a result of operational and search activities, a citizen Sri Lanka Sivanganam Kirusanthan, and his accomplices, Azerbaijani citizens Ilgar Movlayev, Mirtalib Agalarov and Shahin Piriyev, suspected of receiving, producing and using forged documents, were detained.

On January 18, a resident of Azerbaijan’s Shamkir district Orkhan Alioglu was detained while trying to cross Azerbaijan’s state border in the direction of Russia in the Samur village of Azerbaijan’s Gusar district.

On January 20, a citizen of Uzbekistan, Ramazon Nurmuhammadov, was detained while trying to cross the state border from the same territory and in the same direction. Both persons had certificates of deportation from Russia.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated against the detainees, and the appropriate operational investigative measures continue.

