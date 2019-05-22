Azerbaijan detains over 140 illegal migrants

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Migration Service of Azerbaijan has detained 143 illegal foreign migrants, the Service said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the report, 5 of them were identified during the course of measures taken jointly with the State Security Service of Azerbaijan. It was revealed that 8 of the detainees were engaged in activities that did not meet the stated goal, 6 were involved in illegal labor activities, 1 did not live at the specified place of registration, and the remaining 128 stayed in the country illegally.

Administrative decisions were taken against 129 people who violated the legislation on migration, and appropriate measures are being taken against other foreigners to expel them from the country.

News.Az

News.Az