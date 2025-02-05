Azerbaijan detects ammunition abandoned by illegal Armenian armed groups in Aghdara

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ammunition, which used to belong to Armenian armed formations and illegal Armenian armed detachments, was found during engineering work in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

As a result of activities conducted by engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijan Army, a range of military equipment was seized in the Aghdara region, News.Az reports, citing the country’s Defense Ministry.

The seized items included one SVD sniper rifle, one RPK-74M gun, one AK-74M assault rifle, one hand grenade launcher, two night vision devices, and one sound suppressor for a machine gun.

The necessary measures for engineering support are ongoing in the liberated territories.

News.Az