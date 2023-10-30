Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan detects fire artillery installations of illegal Armenian armed groups in Karabakh

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan detects fire artillery installations of illegal Armenian armed groups in Karabakh

Three self-propelled artillery installations belonging to illegal Armenian armed formations were detected in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region during an inspection of the area, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

This armored vehicle was designed in a handicraft manner by installing an artillery cannon on equipment provided with a T-72 tank engine.

It should be noted that this installation is capable of launching projectiles produced in 1951 at a distance of up to 17.5 kilometers.

The use of these installations detected in firing positions in the Khankendi-Shusha direction by illegal Armenian armed detachments with the aim of shelling Shusha city during local anti-terror measures is not an exception.

News about - Azerbaijan detects fire artillery installations of illegal Armenian armed groups in Karabakh

News about - Azerbaijan detects fire artillery installations of illegal Armenian armed groups in Karabakh

News about - Azerbaijan detects fire artillery installations of illegal Armenian armed groups in Karabakh

News about - Azerbaijan detects fire artillery installations of illegal Armenian armed groups in Karabakh

News about - Azerbaijan detects fire artillery installations of illegal Armenian armed groups in Karabakh


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      