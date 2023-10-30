Azerbaijan detects fire artillery installations of illegal Armenian armed groups in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three self-propelled artillery installations belonging to illegal Armenian armed formations were detected in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region during an inspection of the area, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

This armored vehicle was designed in a handicraft manner by installing an artillery cannon on equipment provided with a T-72 tank engine.

It should be noted that this installation is capable of launching projectiles produced in 1951 at a distance of up to 17.5 kilometers.

The use of these installations detected in firing positions in the Khankendi-Shusha direction by illegal Armenian armed detachments with the aim of shelling Shusha city during local anti-terror measures is not an exception.

News.Az