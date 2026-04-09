Yekaterinburg trial: Prosecutor seeks 9-year sentences for Shikhlinski and son

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A court hearing has been held at the Kirovsky District Court of Yekaterinburg in the criminal case against the former head of the Azerbaijani diasporaç Shahin Shikhlinskiç and his son Mutvali Shikhlinski on charges of using violence against a government representative.

During the trial, the prosecutor requested nine years' imprisonment for Shahin Shikhlinski to be served in a strict-regime penal colony, and nine years for his son Mutvali Shikhlinski to be served in a general-regime colony, News.Az reports, citing APA.

On March 5, Shahin Shikhlinski was sentenced to 22 years in prison on charges of intentional murder and attempted contract killing.

In June of last year, Russian la-enforcement agencies carried out an operation against Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg. Force was used during the operation, and as a result, two Azerbaijani brothers, Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov, were killed. Other members of the Safarov family, along with several compatriots, were arrested by court order. They were charged with crimes allegedly committed in 2001, 2010, and 2011.

Later, the head of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Yekaterinburg, Shahin Shikhlinkski, and his son Mutvali Shikhlinkski were detained. On July 1, near “Baku Plaza,” Federal Security Service (FSB) operatives, wearing uniforms and driving vehicles without any identification marks, attacked the car of Shahin Shikhlinkski, which was being driven by his son. At that moment, Mutvali Shikhlinkski lost control and hit an FSB officer with the car. In court, he stated that he regretted what happened and that the incident was not intentional.

On the same day, they were detained, Shahin and Mutvali Shikhlinkski were released. Some time later, a criminal case was opened against them under the charge of using violence against a government official. Initially, Mutvali was detained, and later, Shahin Shikhlinkski was arrested on charges of contract murder and attempted contract murder.

News.Az