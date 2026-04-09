6 arrested with 72kg drugs in Baku raid - VIDEO

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A major anti-narcotics operation in Baku has led to the arrest of six suspects and the seizure of more than 72 kilograms of illegal drugs, authorities said.

The operation was carried out by officers of the Nasimi District Police Department as part of ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the capital, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Police identified and detained several individuals suspected of working as drug couriers across the city. The suspects were found in possession of significant quantities of narcotics, including opium, marijuana, hashish resin, and methadone pills.

Among those detained:

A 31-year-old suspect was found with over 14 kilograms of opium and marijuana

A 46-year-old suspect had more than 17 kilograms of marijuana and 200 methadone tablets

Two individuals were caught with approximately 18.6 kilograms of marijuana

Another two suspects were found with over 22 kilograms of hashish, opium, and marijuana

In total, authorities removed over 72 kilograms of narcotics from illegal circulation.

During questioning, the suspects reportedly stated that they had obtained the drugs through contacts on social media. The substances were allegedly supplied by Iranian nationals whose identities are currently under investigation.

Authorities say the group planned to distribute the drugs across various locations in the capital.

A criminal case has been launched, and all six suspects have been placed in pre-trial detention by court order. The investigation is ongoing as law enforcement works to uncover the full network behind the operation.

Officials also noted that in the first three months of this year alone, police in the Nasimi district have seized 156 kilograms of drugs and psychotropic substances, along with 2,000 methadone pills.

News.Az