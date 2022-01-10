Azerbaijan detects first cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have been recorded in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Health, the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance, and the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) said in a joint statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the process of vaccination against coronavirus continues in Azerbaijan in line with the vaccination strategy for 2021-2022. The new omicron variant, which appeared as a result of mutations in the coronavirus, is a matter of concern in Azerbaijan, as well as throughout the world.

"As part of monitoring the epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan, regular analyses are carried out for genetic variants of the virus. At the new stage of studies, the omicron variant (SARS-CoV-2 21C) was detected in 12 samples taken from persons who arrived from abroad," the statement noted.

The studies have shown again that vaccination is the most effective way to protect against dangerous new variants of the virus. As a result of the population’s active participation in the vaccination, the epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan remains stable, the statement also said.

In order to protect against the new variant of coronavirus, health authorities call on the population to be vaccinated with a booster (third) dose of vaccine to increase antibody levels, added the statement.

News.Az