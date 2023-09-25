Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan detects weapons and ammo at next civilian facility in Garabagh (VIDEO)

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan detects weapons and ammo at next civilian facility in Garabagh (VIDEO)

A significant amount of ammunition hidden in the basement of a marble plant in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region was detected, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

This civilian facility was operated illegally for military purposes for a long time.

Various caliber weapons, grenade launchers, bayonet knives, guided missiles of the anti-tank missile complex Fagot, and other combat vehicles were detected and seized in the area.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      