Azerbaijan detects weapons and ammo at next civilian facility in Garabagh (VIDEO)

A significant amount of ammunition hidden in the basement of a marble plant in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region was detected, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

This civilian facility was operated illegally for military purposes for a long time.

Various caliber weapons, grenade launchers, bayonet knives, guided missiles of the anti-tank missile complex Fagot, and other combat vehicles were detected and seized in the area.

News.Az