Azerbaijan determined to revive Karabakh despite all difficulties

Over the four years that have passed since the 44-day war, Azerbaijan has been carrying out colossal construction and restoration work in the liberated regions, relying on its gigantic natural resources and finances. The main goal here is to restore the region that was almost entirely destroyed by Armenians during the First Karabakh War and the following occupation.All the levers and mechanisms of the state and government of Azerbaijan aimed at resuscitating life in the Karabakh economic region are receiving constant and full-scale support from the country's population. It is especially noteworthy that the population of Azerbaijan has closed ranks around the government on this issue.In the first stage of the return programme, 140 000 people are going to return to their homeland by 2026. Former refugees and IDPs have already settled In the following cities and vilages of the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions of Azerbaijan: the cities of Lachin and Fuzuli, the village of Agali in Zangilan, the village of Talish in Agdara, and the village of Zabukh in Lachin District.One of the most important and interesting parts of the revival process is the creation of so-called smart cities in the liberated areas. The construction of airports is also one of the priorities of this policy.In 2021, the Barda-Agdam road was built. The length of this road, which is already being actively used, is more than 44 km.The Victory Road was officially opened by President İlham Aliyev on 7 November 2021 with First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva in attendance. This road, which is more than 100 km long, connects the cities of Shusha and Fuzuli.Such cities as Fuzuli, Lachin and Zangilan operate their own airports. Many roads are still under construction.At the same time, it is noteworthy that a lot of new buildings and neighbourhoods are being built in all the liberated regions of the country. The image of the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions of Azerbaijan is going to radically transform soon.Some foreign countries such as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have also expressed their desire to participate in the reconstruction of Karabakh. So they are taking part in various projects there. Of course, Turkiye is also among them.The main problem in the liberated regions is the issue of landmines. The landmines buried by Armenians in various parts of Karabakh are still creating serious problems for Azerbaijan. Armenia has maps of all those areas, but is still refusing to hand them over to Azerbaijan. Occasionally, absolutely innocent Azerbaijani citizens become victims of Armenia’s mine terror.But despite all these negative points, Azerbaijani authorities are determined to revive and transform Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur into one of the most dynamically developing regions of the country.

News.Az