Azerbaijan discloses amount collected by Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus

Nearly 113 million manat ($66 million) have been collected in Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remark in Baku during a briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 9.

"In case of necessity, the funds may be spent under the supervision of the Council for Public Control of Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus,” the spokesman added. “But so far, there is no need for that. The government covers all expenses. Therefore, these funds remain untouched."

