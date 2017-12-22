Azerbaijan discloses non-working days in 2018

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan has approved a calendar of working and non-working days for 2018, the PR department of the ministry said Dec.22

Non-working days in 2018 are as follows: January 1-2 (New Year), January 20 (National Day of Sorrow), March 8 (International Women's Day), March 20, 21, 22, 23, March 24 - Novruz holiday, May 9 (Day of Victory over fascism), May 28 (Republic Day), June 15 ( The National Salvation Day), June 15, 16 (Ramadan holiday), June 26 (Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan), August 22-23 (Gurban holiday), November 9 ( State Flag Day ) and December 31 (Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis).

In addition, due to the fact that the holidays coincide with the days off and one day of the Ramadan holiday falls on the Day of National Salvation, for those who work five days a week, on January 3, March 26 and June 18, 19 will be non-working, and for those who work six days a week, January 3 and June 18 will be non-working days.

