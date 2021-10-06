Azerbaijan discloses number of citizens vaccinated against COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 45,948 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected into 13,019 citizens, and the second one to 32,929 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,841,520 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,837,342 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,004,178 people - the second dose.

