Azerbaijan discloses number of incoming tourists from 191 countries

Over 2.4 million tourists and stateless people from 191 countries visited Azerbaijan from January through September 2019, which is 9.5 percent more than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee.

Among the visitors, 30 percent accounted for Russian citizens, 22 percent – Georgian citizens, 9.7 percent – Turkish citizens, 8.2 percent – Iranian citizens, 3.9 percent - Saudi Arabian citizens, 2.1 percent – UAE citizens, 1.9 percent – Indian citizens, 1.8 percent – Ukrainian and Iraqi citizens, 1.6 percent – Turkmen citizens, 1.5 percent – Israeli and Kazakh citizens, 1.4 percent – Pakistani citizens, 1.2 percent – UK citizens, 11.3 percent – citizens from other countries, 0.1 percent - stateless people.

Some 65.9 percent of those tourists accounted for men, 34.1 percent - women.

The biggest number of visitors during the reporting period was observed among Turkmen citizens (96 percent), Indian citizens (70.1 percent), Egyptian citizens (66.3 percent), Chinese citizens (63.7 percent), Saudi Arabian citizens (42.0 percent), Philippines citizens (39.4 percent), Hungarian citizens (34.8 percent), Polish citizens (32.0 percent), Malaysian citizens (27.3 percent), UK citizens (27.0 percent), Spanish citizens (26.7 percent), South Korean citizens (22.4 percent), Georgian citizens (21.6 percent) and German citizens (21.6 percent).

The number of visitors from EU member-states increased by 24 percent and reached 110,300 people, from the CIS countries – by 8.3 percent and reached 880,900 people from January through September 2019.

Some 57.9 percent of the total number of foreigners and stateless people arrived in Azerbaijan by trains and vehicles, 41.3 percent - by planes, 0.8 percent - by ships.

The number of Azerbaijani citizens who traveled to foreign countries increased by 17.9 percent and reached over 4.2 million people from January through September 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. Some 36.3 percent of Azerbaijani citizens left for Iran, 29 percent – for Georgia, 17.5 percent - for Russia, 11.8 percent - for Turkey, 5.4 percent - for other countries.

Among those Azerbaijani citizens, 63.8 percent accounted for men, 36.2 percent - women.

The number of Azerbaijani citizens who visited Iran during the reporting period increased by 39.1 percent, those who visited Georgia – by 12.7 percent, those who visited Russia – by 6.5 percent, those who visited Turkey – by 4.7 percent.

Some 82.1 percent of Azerbaijani citizens arrived in foreign countries by trains and vehicles, 17.2 percent - by planes, 0.7 percent - by ships from January through September 2019.

