Azerbaijan discloses volume of gas production from ACG, Shah Deniz fields in 11M 2023

According to operational data for January-November 2023, Azerbaijan produced 44 bcm of natural gas, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

According to the ministry, 11.7 bcm of gas production extracted from ACG, while 24 bcm from Shah Deniz and 0.6 bcm from Absheron. SOCAR produced 7.7 bcm gas during this period. Gas was transported with an increase of 3.6 %, namely 1.5 bcm compared to the relevant period last year.

During this period, gas sales amounted to 22.05 bcm, which was 9% more compared to the same period previous year. In January - November 2023, 10.85 billion cubic meter of gas was sold to Europe, 8.7 bcm to Türkiye, and 2.5 bcm to Georgia. It should be noted that, during this period nearly 5.1 bcm gas was exported to Türkiye through TANAP.

Since the commissioning of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz till 1 December 2023, about 215.2 bcm of gas was produced from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and more than 206.7 bcm of gas from Shah Deniz. During this period, 146.4 bcm gas was exported from Shah Deniz.

Azerbaijan produced 27.6 million tons of oil (including condensate) in January - November 2023. Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli accounted for 16.4 million tons of oil produced in the republic while Shah Deniz for 3.9 million tons (condensate) and Absheron for 0.24 million tons. SOCAR's oil output amounted to 7.1 million tons (including condensate).

The volume of exported oil, including condensate, amounted to 23.1 million tons. Out of this, consortium accounts for nearly 20.2 million tons, SOCAR for 2.9 million tons.

Since its commissioning till 1 December 2023, more than 627.4 million tons oil (including condensate) were extracted from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz. 583.3 million tons of crude oil were extracted from ACG, while about 44.1 million tons condensate from Shah Deniz. Till 1 December 2023, more than 625.4 million tons were exported.

During January - November 2023, oil refining in the country amounted to 6 million tons.

News.Az