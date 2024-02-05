Azerbaijan displays defense products at World Defense Show in Riyadh

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation headed by Defense Industry Minister Vugar Mustafayev is taking part in the World Defense Show-2024, an international defense exhibition, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the ministry’s press service told News.Az.

At the World Defense Show-2024 attended by over 750 participants from more than 45 countries and 115 foreign representatives, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense Industry has organized a stand showcasing 107 types of defense products manufactured in Azerbaijan.

Mustafayev attended the opening ceremony and met with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Defense, Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, to send his best wishes for the show.

The minister viewed defense items and new technologies displayed at the exhibits of institutions from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and other nations.

During his visit, Mustafayev also met with Ahmad Al-Ohali, the Governor of Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries.

The meeting reviewed the potential for bilateral defense industry collaboration and shared views on subjects of mutual interest.

The World Defense Show-2024, featuring the latest military technologies, equipment, and systems from defense industry companies, will conclude on February 8.

News.Az