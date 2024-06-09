Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan does not recognize so-called “elections” in Georgia’s Tskhinvali

Azerbaijan has said it does not recognize the so-called “parliamentary election” held on June 9 in Georgia’s Tskhinvali region and their results, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan also reaffirms its support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan reaffirms its support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and does not recognize the so-called “parliamentary elections” held on 9 June 2024 in the Tskhinvali region of Georgia and their results,” the statement said.

