Azerbaijan downs tactical UAV belonging to Armenia
- 19 Jun 2018 09:29
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
On June 19 afternoon, Azerbaijan’s Air Force air defense units destroyed the tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) "X-55" of Armenian armed forces.
The aircraft was attempting to carry out the flights over the positions of Azerbaijani troops in the Beylagan-Khojavend direction of the front, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.
News.Az