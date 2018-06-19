Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan downs tactical UAV belonging to Armenia

On June 19 afternoon, Azerbaijan’s Air Force air defense units destroyed the tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) "X-55" of Armenian armed forces.

The aircraft was attempting to carry out the flights over the positions of Azerbaijani troops in the Beylagan-Khojavend direction of the front, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

