Azerbaijan earns $22.4 million since early 2018 from satellite commissioning

88% of Azerkosmos’ earnings for 2018 formed from export of services, Fineko/abc.az reports.

The review of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms & Communications says that since the beginning of the year Azercosmos has exported satellite services (satellite telecommunications and optical satellite services) to 23 countries for $22.4 million.

"In November alone the Company exported services to 17 countries for $5.7 million. Services were mainly exported to France, Malaysia, UAE, Germany, Georgia, and other countries," the review says.

