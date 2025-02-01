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Ukraine-russia Peace Talks
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated Thursday that the next trilateral peace talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US will "most likely" be held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.27 Feb 2026-01:46
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US President Donald Trump described the ongoing peace talks between Ukraine and Russia as “okay,” noting the “tremendous hatred” between President Putin and President Zelenskyy. Trump expressed hope that the negotiations could succeed, highlighting his past experience in resolving conflicts.23 Dec 2025-11:22
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U.S. President Donald Trump said he hopes Ukraine will “move quickly” as diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war continue, signaling urgency ahead of a new round of talks involving American and Ukrainian officials.19 Dec 2025-09:29
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Finnish President Alexander Stubb says negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine have reached a critical stage, while noting that a peace agreement may be closer than at any time in the past four years.15 Dec 2025-10:21
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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte noted the progress of peace negotiations on Ukraine during a telephone conversation on Sunday, the office of the British prime minister announced, News.Az reports.30 Nov 2025-23:58
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