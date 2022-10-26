Azerbaijan enjoys close cooperation with regional partners: Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is a country that has established close cooperation with its regional partners, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks at a press conference in Geneva, News.Az reports.

The diplomat also noted that Azerbaijan remains committed to the process of normalizing relations with Armenia.

“It was here, in Switzerland, that the first direct meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia took place, without any mediation from outside. We are proud of this and hope that such positive steps will continue,” Isgandarov added.

News.Az