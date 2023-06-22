Azerbaijan enjoys strategic partnership with Visegrad Group countries: AIR Center chairman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan maintains strategic partnership relations with all Visegrad Group countries, said Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center).

He made the remarks while speaking at an international seminar, titled “Visegrad Group and Azerbaijan”, in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Shafiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan's cooperation with Poland, Slovakia and Hungary is based on shared history and common interests.

The seminar was co-organized by the AIR Center and the Embassy of Slovakia in Azerbaijan.

The seminar participants discussed the global energy crisis and ways to tackle it amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, as well as the future technological transformation for Azerbaijan and Visegrad Group countries.

News.Az