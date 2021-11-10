Azerbaijan entering new development stage: economy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is entering a new stage of development, which will cover 2022-2030, the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks during discussions on the draft law “On the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022” at a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, News.Az reports.

“We are facing primary tasks of ensuring the sustainability of economic growth, further strengthening the financial stability of the national economy and restoring the liberated territories. To this end, fruitful discussions were held between the relevant structures,” Minister Jabbarov added.

