Azerbaijan enters TOP-5 most popular destinations among Russian business travelers

Azerbaijan entered TOP-5 most popular destinations among Russian business travelers according to a research conducted by the Russian-based Aeroclub Group of Companies, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism told APA.

The research shows that this year Russians, for business trips, most often chose Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Belarus and Azerbaijan. Georgia has entered the top three countries for the first time over the past few years. The number of flights from Russia to this country for business purposes has increased 2.5 times.



Ukraine ranks sixth in the list. As direct flights between the two countries have been cancelled, 70 percent of Russian businessmen travel to Ukraine via Belarus, 17 percent via Azerbaijan and the 4 percent via Latvia.



Aeroclub group of companies organizes business trips and events for corporate clients. The company has offices in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Vladivostok.

