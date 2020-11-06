Azerbaijan establishes State Commission to assess and eliminate damage caused by Armenian aggression

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures for the assessment and elimination of the damage caused to the civilian population, state property, including infrastructure facilities, as well as to business entities, as a result of the aggression of the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan, which began on September 27, 2020.

Upon the presidential order, a State Commission was created to ensure the assessment and elimination of the damage caused to the civilian population, state property, including infrastructure facilities, as well as to business entities, as a result of the aggression of the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan, which began on September 27, 2020.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev have been appointed chairman and deputy chairman of the State Commission, respectively. The Commission includes 11 members.

News.Az

News.Az