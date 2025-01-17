Azerbaijan, Ethiopia keen to enhance cooperation across key sectors

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani governmental delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, visited Ethiopia on January 15-16 for the third round of inter-ministerial political consultations.

The visit was aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in areas such as politics, economics, humanitarian efforts, and more, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. During the visit, Rafiyev met with senior Ethiopian officials, including Alem Tsehay Paulos, head of the Ethiopian Cabinet Office; Foreign Minister Gedion Timoteos; Minister of Trade and Regional Integration Kassahun Gofa; Minister of Agriculture Girma Amente; and leaders from the Ethiopian Investment Commission and Investment Holding.The meetings built on prior discussions held during Ethiopian Foreign Minister Taye Atske-Selassie's reception by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the COP29 Leaders Summit in Baku. These engagements defined a roadmap for advancing Azerbaijan-Ethiopia relations.Key areas for collaboration, including trade, investment, agriculture, tourism, and education, were discussed, with agreements made to establish a legal framework and working groups. The creation of mutual trade missions and business forums was also identified as a priority.Azerbaijan's "ASAN Service model", a widely respected public service initiative, was highlighted as a potential model for Ethiopia’s citizen service centers. Both sides expressed satisfaction with progress and emphasized ongoing efforts to replicate the system.The inter-ministerial consultations, led by Rafiyev and Ethiopian State Minister of Foreign Affairs Mesganu Arga, focused on strengthening bilateral political and economic ties, as well as cooperation within the UN, Non-Aligned Movement, and other international bodies.The Azerbaijani delegation included representatives from the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Agriculture, State Agency for Citizens' Services and Social Innovations, AZPROMO, Azerbaijan Investment Holding, and SOCAR. The delegation also visited Ethiopia’s industrial parks and reviewed infrastructure projects.This visit marked an important step in strengthening the partnership between Azerbaijan and Ethiopia, emphasizing a shared commitment to collaboration across multiple sectors.

News.Az