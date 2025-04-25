Azerbaijan, EU discuss cooperation prospects, regional security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday held a meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

Discussions at the meeting focused on current affairs and perspectives of Azerbaijan-EU relations, including cooperation areas such as energy, trade, transport, and green transition, as well as Azerbaijan’s contribution to regional connectivity and clean energy supply, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The parties also discussed regional security issues, including post-conflict situation.

Minister Bayramov reiterated the long-lasting and principled position of Azerbaijan that the amendment to Armenia’s constitution to eliminate the claims against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is a prerequisite for signing the peace agreement.

