Azerbaijan, EU discuss logistic opportunities, infrastructure projects

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on Tuesday received a delegation headed by Director-General for Mobility and Transport under the European Commission Henrik Hololei, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Hololei noted with satisfaction his meeting with Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and said that very fruitful discussions took place at the meeting.

Furthermore, Hololei highly appreciated the results of the first high-level dialogue on transport between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

The sides discussed the logistic opportunities and infrastructure projects realized with the initiative and participation of Azerbaijan, as well as the perspectives of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railways, North-South and South-West transport corridors.

The sides also had an exchange on the cooperation perspectives in all fields of the transport.



