Azerbaijan, EU discuss prospects for development of relations

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has met with a delegation led by Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Political Director for the European External Action Service Jean-Christophe Belliard.

The sides exchanged views on the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union and expressed readiness to further develop relations in the various areas of mutual interest, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The current state of the negotiations on the new Agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU was also discussed at the meeting.

Speaking about the current level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, Jean-Christophe Belliard mentioned the broad prospects for further development of relations.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that Azerbaijan cooperates with the European Union in the framework of the Eastern Partnership and attaches great importance to this.

The sides also discussed regional issues of mutual interest.

