Azerbaijan, EU enjoy active dialogue in energy, security, transport areas: President Aliyev

Azerbaijan highly appreciates the intention of the European Union to support humanitarian projects aimed at demining its liberated territories, President Ilham Aliyev in his congratulatory letter addressed to Charles Michel as his re-election as President of the European Council, News.Az reports.

The head of state stressed that there is an active dialogue between Azerbaijan and the European Union in energy, security, transport and other areas.

“Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, especially in the field of energy, is of a strategic nature, and the Eighth meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council held in Baku in February this year ushered new opportunities for our future joint activities in the energy sector,” he said.

The Azerbaijani leader also hailed the successful development of relations with the EU.

“I do hope that the negotiations on a new agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union will be completed soon, and our cooperation will enter a qualitatively new stage with the signing of this important document,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az