Azerbaijan, EU hold another round of security dialogue

Brussels hosted the 6th round of the Security Dialogue between the European Union and Azerbaijan.

The meeting was chaired by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, and Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary General of the EU External Action Service, News.Az reports.

In a post on X, Vagif Sadiqov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg, Head of the Mission to the EU, said that during the meeting, the parties held "substantial and open discussions of present relations and prospective cooperation in political and security domains."

"This dialogue followed a series of important high-level EU-Azerbaijan meetings in recent months in Malta, Baku, Brussels, and Tirana. Bilateral, regional, and global developments require regular, focused exchange of views. Important discussions were held today also with other senior EU officials and representatives of a number of EU member states, including the host country, Belgium. Time to look over the horizon...", the diplomat wrote.

News.Az