Azerbaijan, EU to discuss Common Aviation Area Agreement

Azerbaijan and the EU will hold negotiations on an EU-Azerbaijan Common Aviation Area Agreement Oct. 23-24, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev told reporters in Baku Oct. 3.

The second round of negotiations on the agreement was held July 4-5 in Brussels, Belgium. During the talks, both sides expressed readiness to sign relevant agreements, Trend reports.

Remarks and proposals by the Azerbaijani side were discussed, and a number of issues were clarified. A protocol was signed following the meeting. It was decided to hold the third round of negotiations on the EU-Azerbaijan Common Aviation Area Agreement in Baku. Until then, the EU and its member countries will receive prompt feedback from other ministries and committees of Azerbaijan. It is expected that the final version of the agreement will be prepared at the meeting in Baku.

News.Az

