Azerbaijan explores investment opportunities in Pakistan’s oil & gas sector

Azerbaijan is exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan's oil and gas sector, Azerbaijan’s deputy minister of economy said on Monday.

Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli made the remarks at an Azerbaijan-Pakistan Business Forum in Baku, News.Az reports.Bashirli highlighted the potential for collaboration between the two countries in both the oil and non-oil sectors, as well as in space industry projects with high investment potential.He also noted significant opportunities for cooperation in transportation, hydrometeorology, and climate change mitigation."We are particularly interested in investing in Pakistan's oil and gas sector and in the development of precious metal resources. The energy sector remains a key focus, and both nations are evaluating potential pathways for deeper partnership," the deputy minister added.

