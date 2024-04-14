Azerbaijan expresses deep concern over growing tensions between Iran and Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday expressed its deep concern over the growing tensions between Iran and Israel.

“Azerbaijan is deeply concerned over the rising tensions between Iran and Israel,” the Foreign Ministry said on X.

“We call on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid dangerous escalation that would further destabilize the situation in the Middle East,” added the ministry.

On April 14, Iran confirmed that it had launched an operation against Israel and fired dozens of drones and missiles at Israel.

On April 1, an Israeli airstrike in the Mezze district of Damascus killed 13 people, including the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria and Lebanon, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy, Mohammad Haji Rahimi. Since then, tensions between Iran and Israel have increased.

News.Az