Azerbaijan expresses solidarity with Pakistan

Baku on Wednesday expressed its solidarity with Islamabad after Indian strikes on Pakistan.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan expresses its concern over the further escalation of tension between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The ministry said Azerbaijan condemns military attacks against Pakistan that killed and injured several civilians.

“Being in solidarity with the people of Pakistan, we express condolences to the families of the innocent victims and wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured,” it noted.

“We call on all parties to exercise restraint and to resolve the conflict through diplomatic means,” added the ministry.


