Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly mine accident in Russia

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has extended condolences over a deadly accident at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in Russia’s Kemerovo region, News.Az reports.

“We express our deepest condolences to the people of Russia, families and relatives of those killed in the explosion at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured,” the Azerbaijani ministry tweeted.

According to the latest information, 52 people were killed and 57 were injured following an accident on November 25 that saw a Siberian coal mine filled with smoke.

The miners were killed when coal dust caught fire, and smoke quickly filled the Listvyazhnaya mine through the ventilation system, Russia’s TASS news agency said, citing an unnamed emergency official.

A criminal case has been initiated, an investigation is underway.

