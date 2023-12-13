Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly terror attack in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended condolences over a deadly terrorist attack in Pakistan, News.Az reports.

“We’re deeply shocked and saddened by the news of a horrific terrorist attack where 23 soldiers were killed in Pakistan. Our deepest condolences and solidarity are with the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the Foreign Ministry said on X.

Azerbaijan condemns in the strongest terms terrorism in all of its forms, the ministry noted.

At least 23 soldiers have been killed and dozens injured in Pakistan after militants attacked a police compound.

The attack took place in the early hours when a vehicle containing explosives rammed into the building in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, near the Afghan border.

A militant group affiliated to the Pakistani Taliban has claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack.

The compound was being used as a base camp for the Pakistani army.

