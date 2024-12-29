Azerbaijan extends condolences to S. Korea over deadly plane crash

Azerbaijan extends condolences to S. Korea over deadly plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in South Korea extended condolences over the deadly plane crash at Muan International Airport this.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic airplane crash at the Muan International Airport this morning,” the embassy posted on X, News.Az reports.“We express heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragic incident,” the embassy stated.A passenger jet carrying 181 people belly-landed and exploded at an airport in South Korea's southwestern county of Muan on Sunday, leaving 176 people dead and three others missing, authorities said. Two crew members survived.It marked yet another deadliest aviation disaster in the country's history, and the worst involving a local airline since the deadly 1997 Korean Air plane crash in Guam that killed 225.

News.Az