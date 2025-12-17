Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan Extends Congratulations to Bhutan on National Day

Azerbaijan Extends Congratulations to Bhutan on National Day
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended congratulations to the Kingdom of Bhutan on its National Day, News.Az reports.

"We extend our sincere congratulations to the Kingdom of Bhutan and its people on the occasion of their National Day. Happy National Day, Bhutan!" the MFA said on X.


