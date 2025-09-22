Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime
Photo: AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a decision extending the special quarantine regime in the country, News.Az reports.
Under the decision, the special quarantine regime will remain in effect until 06:00 on January 1, 2026, to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and its potential complications.