Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime

In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection on the territory of the country and the consequences it may cause, the period of the special quarantine regime in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been extended until March 1, 2023, at 06:00, News.az reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a relevant decision in this regard.


