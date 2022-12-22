Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime
- 22 Dec 2022 15:58
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- 180137
- Social
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-extends-special-quarantine-regime-9 Copied
In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection on the territory of the country and the consequences it may cause, the period of the special quarantine regime in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been extended until March 1, 2023, at 06:00, News.az reports.
The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a relevant decision in this regard.