Azerbaijan eyes supplying oil to Tajikistan’s refinery

+ ↺ − 16 px

The transportation of crude oil from Azerbaijan to meet the needs of the Dangara Free Economic Zone (FEZ) oil refinery in Tajikistan was discussed, News.az reports.

The matter was discussed during a meeting between Tajikistan's Minister of Economic Development and Trade Zavki Zavkizoda and Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The parties focused on strengthening trade and economic cooperation, establishing joint industrial enterprises, including within Tajikistan's free economic zones.

Additionally, they discussed attracting capital for the reconstruction of the Tajik Aluminum Company (TALCO) plant, exporting aluminum, cryolite, and aluminum fluoride from Tajikistan to Azerbaijan, importing alumina from Azerbaijan to Tajikistan, agricultural processing, providing discounts on railway freight transportation, tourism development, exploration of Tajikistan's deposits, and increasing bilateral trade.

According to the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Tajikistan amounted to $1.349 million in January-May 2023.

News.Az