Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix organized at highest level: Alain Prost

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is organized at the highest level, Alain Prost, four-time F1 world champion, special advisor with the Renault Sport F1 team, said at a press conference in Baku June 23.

He said that it is a great honor for him to attend the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Trend reports.

Prost said he paid special attention to the configuration of the Baku City Circuit. The circuit is very interesting, and it has long straight parts and complex narrow turns, he said.

He noted that the current round is one of the most difficult in the F1 calendar, and therefore one of the most interesting.

The complexity of the circuit has been proved by numerous accidents during the free practice sessions, he added.

Prost voiced hope that in the next two days the F1 drivers will be able to avoid mistakes.

News.Az

News.Az