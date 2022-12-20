Azerbaijan files new interstate lawsuit against Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has filed a new interstate lawsuit with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over Armenian vandalism, Chingiz Asgarov, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan and the country’s Plenipotentiary Representative at the ECHR, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“In the new interstate complaint sent to the European Court, we presented facts that Armenia is responsible for the destruction of hundreds of Azerbaijani properties in Lachin, Zabukh, and Sus from May through August 2022,” Asgarov stated.

News.Az