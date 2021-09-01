News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Echr
Tag:
Echr
Starmer pushes EU human rights reform on migration
10 Dec 2025-14:02
ECHR criticizes Cyprus for repatriating Syrian refugees to Lebanon
10 Oct 2024-00:31
ECHR concluded that Armenia was not honest regarding the occupation - Azerbaijani MFA
28 Nov 2023-19:28
European Court of Human Rights rejects claim of Armenia against Azerbaijan
22 Jun 2023-16:06
Azerbaijan files interstate application against Armenia in ECHR
21 Dec 2022-06:59
Azerbaijan files new interstate lawsuit against Armenia
20 Dec 2022-09:19
Azerbaijan informs ECHR about mass graves in Edilli village
19 Oct 2022-11:51
ECHR elects female president for the first time
19 Sep 2022-14:47
ECHR refuses Armenia's request against Azerbaijan
19 Aug 2022-19:10
Azerbaijan to bring legal proceedings to hold Armenia to account for systematic violations of ICERD – Foreign Ministry
17 Sep 2021-09:29
Latest News
Why
Bitcoin price
declines sharply: an analytical deep dive
U.S. threatens IEA exit again
Russia urges Iran to show restraint amid US buildup
Figma stock jumps on AI-driven growth outlook
Leicester City challenge EFL's point deduction decision
OpenAI's Altman urges urgent global AI regulation
Quantum Systems eyes IPO as funding push begins
Hims weight-loss pill push triggers FDA backlash
Samsung shares hit record on AI chip pricing report
West Indies cruise past Italy ahead of T20 Super Eights
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31