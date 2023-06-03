Azerbaijan finds mass grave in Shusha (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A mass burial was discovered in Shusha, Azerbaijan, Eldar Samadov, deputy head of the working group of Azerbaijan's State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons told News.az.

According to him, the mass burial was found during excavations near the Shusha prison.

It is noted that the human remains here belong to Azerbaijani prisoners kept in prison.

The discovery of a mass burial near the prison in Shusha is explained as evidence of crimes against humanity committed by Armenian armed forces during the occupation.

Noted that mass burials were found in Bashlibel, Edilli, and Farrukh territories.

News.Az