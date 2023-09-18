Azerbaijan finds remains of over 500 people in its liberated territories

The remains of 508 people have been found in the liberated Azerbaijani territories so far, said Military Prosecutor Khanlar Valiyev.

He was speaking at an international conference on the theme “Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons” held in Baku, News.Az reports.

Valiyev said Armenia has so far transferred the remains of 120 out of 3,890 missing persons to Azerbaijan.

"I suppose that the discussions as part of the conference will be a stimulus to the search of remains of the missing persons," he said.

Valiyev emphasized that the issue related to the fate of missing persons has always been in the spotlight of the Azerbaijani state.

News.Az