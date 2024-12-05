Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Finland discuss bilateral cooperation agenda

Photo: Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday held a meeting with his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen on the sidelines of the 31st OSCE Ministerial Council in Malta.

The ministers discussed the prospects of collaboration during the upcoming chairmanship of Finland in the OSCE, as well as the bilateral cooperation agenda, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Minister Bayramov also informed his counterpart about the post-conflict regional situation, the ongoing landmine threat, as well as the current state of the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.

News.Az 

