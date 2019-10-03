Azerbaijan, Finland hold next round of political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Finland have held the next round of political consultations.

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Khalaf Khalafov met with Secretary of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland Matti Anttonen and Director General of Department for Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia Maimo Henriksson on the sidelines of the consultations.

They analyzed the current state of relations between the two countries and exchanged views on prospects for the cooperation. The sides noted that there was great potential for further expansion of relations between Azerbaijan and Finland in a variety of fields. They also discussed cooperation in economic, environmental protection and vocational education areas, as well as Twinning projects implemented in Azerbaijan with the participation of Finland.

Khalaf Khalafov highlighted the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan.

During the consultations, they also discussed the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

As part of his visit to Helsinki, Khalafov also met with Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Finnish parliament, Former Foreign Minister Ilkka Kanerva.

