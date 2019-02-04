Azerbaijan first among CIS countries in Global Talent Competitiveness Index

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan ranked 43rd in the Global Talent Competitiveness Index 2019, improving its position by 14 pillars compared to the previous report, Trend reports with reference to the report Feb. 4.

In the report, Azerbaijan ranked first among the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The country achieved the best results in terms of such indicators as “Ease of hiring” (100 points), “Ease of doing business” (70.62 points), “Relationship of pay to productivity” (75.56 points), “Use of virtual social networks” (85.22 points) and “Sanitation” (88.17 points).

The Global Talent Competitiveness Index was compiled by the European Institute of Business Administration INSEAD, the Zurich-based HR solutions agency Adecco Group and the Singapore-based consulting company Human Capital Leadership Institute.

The index compilers assess the ability of countries to develop human capital and attract talented workers.

In the current report, the authors of the index note that competitiveness increases in countries where this indicator is already high, while this figure decreases in countries that weren’t previously distinguished by high competitiveness. In other words, talented employees increasingly prefer to concentrate in the countries that have the best conditions for living and working.

News.Az

News.Az